EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $165.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $164.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.04.

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.15. 843,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,552. EOG Resources has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.86.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

