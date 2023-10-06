Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 154,745 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 582.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 154,745 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $55,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.77.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $264.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.17 and a 200 day moving average of $286.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $203.23 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Stryker Profile



Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

