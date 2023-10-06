Accel Wealth Management Purchases 759 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. United Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

