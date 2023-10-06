Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $49,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,141,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,472,676. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

