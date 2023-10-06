QV Investors Inc. Takes Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,000. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of RB Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,851,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962,297 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in RB Global during the first quarter worth approximately $197,481,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,511 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,492,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,586,000 after buying an additional 1,866,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1,638.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,282,000 after buying an additional 1,578,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE RBA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.20. 139,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,394. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.17). RB Global had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 117.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy J. O’day acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy J. O’day purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.52 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $442,748.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,492.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,911 shares of company stock worth $412,150. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RB Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RB Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

