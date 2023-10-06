QV Investors Inc. Sells 2,360 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 71.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average of $70.21. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.26 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

