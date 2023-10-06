Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 756.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $826.27. The stock had a trading volume of 276,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $856.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $781.36. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67. The company has a market capitalization of $341.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

