The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Holdings Decreased by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group comprises about 4.4% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $22,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DSGX. Stephens boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.87. The stock had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.72.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $143.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

