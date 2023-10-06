Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Invests $88,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 657 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.04. 736,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.29. The stock has a market cap of $128.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

About International Business Machines

Free Report

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

