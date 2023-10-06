4,007 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Purchased by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. ON Semiconductor makes up about 0.4% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 91,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 303,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 45,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 45.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,553,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,618 shares of company stock worth $4,827,746. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.78.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 0.9 %

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.93. The stock had a trading volume of 561,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,352,762. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.26.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

