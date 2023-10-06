UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the period. TrueWealth Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 289,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,777,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108.0% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 62,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 32,221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,990,620. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

