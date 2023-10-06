Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Reduced by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 297,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,641 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $14,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,095,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $47.44. 826,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856,862. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

