UMB Bank n.a. Buys 45,585 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 352,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,585 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $38.92. 2,383,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,880,063. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

