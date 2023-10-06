UMB Bank n.a. Acquires New Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 120,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,810,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.59.

LIN traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $367.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,412. The company has a market capitalization of $179.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.22 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $381.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.00.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

