NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $47,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.15.

NEE traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,714,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,072,123. The company has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

