State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,960 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 372.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

