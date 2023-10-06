Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $14,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $9,363,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 525,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.9% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 73,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.9% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $99.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

