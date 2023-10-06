State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 19,818 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,818 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 95,877.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,371,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,706,000 after purchasing an additional 128,237,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,581,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,289,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,468,000 after acquiring an additional 386,932 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,913,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,962 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $880,055,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $93.67 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

