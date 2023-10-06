State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $13.21 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $13,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Natixis boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 768.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 63,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 353.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MAA stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.59 and a 12-month high of $176.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

