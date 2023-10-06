State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,910 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in KLA by 97,540.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KLA by 1,414.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in KLA by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after acquiring an additional 715,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.52.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $461.08 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $520.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $482.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.09.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

