State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 908 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $142.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $101.64 and a one year high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.