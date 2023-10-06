MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of MSCI worth $22,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 37.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31,391 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in MSCI by 7.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 6.4% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 34.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in MSCI by 8.1% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI opened at $498.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $532.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.26.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $566.07.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

