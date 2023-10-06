Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 70,631 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70,631 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $42,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,553,000. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 453,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,271,000 after purchasing an additional 88,898 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

