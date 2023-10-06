Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 144,795 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,795 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $32,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $74.70 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $63.96 and a one year high of $89.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

