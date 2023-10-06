RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Issues Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM International stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $107.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average of $89.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.80.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $2,115,632.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,661,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $408,577.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,848.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $2,115,632.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,661,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,536 shares of company stock worth $3,158,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in RPM International by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

