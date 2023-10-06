SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,856 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 388.6% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average is $81.26. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

