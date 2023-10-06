SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $217.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.97. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $201.72 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

