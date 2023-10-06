Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $456.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.23.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $356.70. 234,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,527. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.00. The company has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $282.21 and a 1-year high of $367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,795 shares of company stock worth $11,931,460 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

