RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM opened at $98.68 on Friday. RPM International has a 12-month low of $78.52 and a 12-month high of $107.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,137 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $633,890.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $408,577.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,848.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $633,890.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock worth $3,158,101. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth about $18,849,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 218,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in RPM International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in RPM International by 2,362.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

