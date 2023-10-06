Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 6,107.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $194.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.25 and a 1-year high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

