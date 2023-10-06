Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.69.

Amgen Trading Down 0.1 %

Amgen stock opened at $265.08 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.08. The stock has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

