Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 50,091 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,789,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,091 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Citigroup worth $82,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.94.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.2 %

Citigroup stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.