Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $203.71 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of AbbVie worth $203,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $147.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

