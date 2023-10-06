Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,837,514,000 after purchasing an additional 319,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

General Electric stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.04. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.98 and a 52-week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus upped their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

