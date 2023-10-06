1,684,038 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,684,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Freeport-McMoRan as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,848,432 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $73,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,374 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,788 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 75,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.0 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. 1,260,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,813,050. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.