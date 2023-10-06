The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,700 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,127,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $147.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

