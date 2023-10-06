Homestead Advisers Corp Purchases 636 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 108.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $477,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,745,359.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,810 shares of company stock worth $17,026,130 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,751,150. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

