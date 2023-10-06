Homestead Advisers Corp Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,848,432 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 2.0% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $73,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.4% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,374 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 56.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,788 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 75,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 92,060 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $35.45. 683,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,811,762. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

