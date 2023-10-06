Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,235 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 1.06% of Power Integrations worth $57,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 383,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 50.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 50.0% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,033. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average of $84.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $182,860.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,071.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $81,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,665,513.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $182,860.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,071.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,956 shares of company stock worth $2,417,724. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on POWI

Power Integrations Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.