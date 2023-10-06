Homestead Advisers Corp Has $27.04 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Homestead Advisers Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 196,532 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $27,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Corning by 3.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Corning by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 28,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 93,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in Corning by 1.2% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 37,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Corning by 8.3% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 77,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.