Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $141.94 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,357,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,458 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $141,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 216,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 50,791 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,936,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,780,000 after buying an additional 974,702 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 55,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $52.10 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $225.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

