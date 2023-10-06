SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Decreased by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.53 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.29 and its 200-day moving average is $181.07.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.