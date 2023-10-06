BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 319 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 8,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $203.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.36.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

