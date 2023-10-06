BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Express by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after buying an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after buying an additional 1,551,053 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 0.3 %

AXP stock opened at $147.09 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.09.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

