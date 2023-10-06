BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

