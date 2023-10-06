DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,308 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.22% of Keysight Technologies worth $64,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after acquiring an additional 59,010,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after acquiring an additional 521,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $129.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.89 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.56.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

