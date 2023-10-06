BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.3% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth $10,558,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $186.29 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

