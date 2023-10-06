Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.65. The company had a trading volume of 155,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,394. The firm has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.07. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

