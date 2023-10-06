UBS Group Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $149.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,681. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.79.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

