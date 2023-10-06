Citigroup Cuts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $78.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.05% from the stock’s previous close.

DD has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.73.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.8 %

DD traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,827. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average is $71.60. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,267,000 after purchasing an additional 95,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,671 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,808,000 after purchasing an additional 198,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.